Take a look inside this vintage 4-bedroom property that features spacious rooms and a large garden

This 4-bedroom property has gone up for sale in South Shields for £550,000. Being sold by Susan Spokes Real Estate on Zoopla , it has only been available since Thursday (May 4).

The home is nestled in Harton Village at the top of Glenhurst Grove and is completely detached in a much sought after cul-de-sac. The property is very dated and is ready for a new owner to come in and modernise the property.

To the rear of the property is a stunning sunroom that looks on to a large south facing garden. Harton Village has plenty of traditional shops and is known for its local parks.

Just a few minutes drive from the property will get the owners to the coast giving you more options to explore, including Cleadon Hills and Boldon Nature Reserve. The property is in a good condition and its previous owners loved the house for many years.

Location: Glenhurst Grove, South Shields NE34

Price: £550,000

Agent: Susan Spokes Real Estate

Contact: 0191 723 3486

1 . The front of the property has a large driveway with plenty of room for several cars Photo Sales

2 . The enterance to the property is spacious and leads off to each room Photo Sales

3 . The living room is incredibly spacious Photo Sales

4 . The house has a large sunroom which leads to a south facing garden Photo Sales