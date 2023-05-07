For sale in South Shields: 4-bed property with stunning garden and spacious rooms
Take a look inside this vintage 4-bedroom property that features spacious rooms and a large garden
This 4-bedroom property has gone up for sale in South Shields for £550,000. Being sold by Susan Spokes Real Estate on Zoopla, it has only been available since Thursday (May 4).
The home is nestled in Harton Village at the top of Glenhurst Grove and is completely detached in a much sought after cul-de-sac. The property is very dated and is ready for a new owner to come in and modernise the property.
To the rear of the property is a stunning sunroom that looks on to a large south facing garden. Harton Village has plenty of traditional shops and is known for its local parks.
Just a few minutes drive from the property will get the owners to the coast giving you more options to explore, including Cleadon Hills and Boldon Nature Reserve. The property is in a good condition and its previous owners loved the house for many years.
Location: Glenhurst Grove, South Shields NE34
Price: £550,000
Agent: Susan Spokes Real Estate
Contact: 0191 723 3486