For sale in South Shields: 4-bed property with stunning garden and spacious rooms

Take a look inside this vintage 4-bedroom property that features spacious rooms and a large garden

Rebecca Braybrook
By Rebecca Braybrook
Published 5th May 2023, 17:06 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 06:00 BST

This 4-bedroom property has gone up for sale in South Shields for £550,000. Being sold by Susan Spokes Real Estate on Zoopla, it has only been available since Thursday (May 4).

The home is nestled in Harton Village at the top of Glenhurst Grove and is completely detached in a much sought after cul-de-sac. The property is very dated and is ready for a new owner to come in and modernise the property.

To the rear of the property is a stunning sunroom that looks on to a large south facing garden. Harton Village has plenty of traditional shops and is known for its local parks.

Just a few minutes drive from the property will get the owners to the coast giving you more options to explore, including Cleadon Hills and Boldon Nature Reserve. The property is in a good condition and its previous owners loved the house for many years.

Location: Glenhurst Grove, South Shields NE34

Price: £550,000

Agent: Susan Spokes Real Estate

Contact: 0191 723 3486

The front of the property has a large driveway with plenty of room for several cars

The front of the property has a large driveway with plenty of room for several cars

The enterance to the property is spacious and leads off to each room

The enterance to the property is spacious and leads off to each room

The living room is incredibly spacious

The living room is incredibly spacious

The house has a large sunroom which leads to a south facing garden

The house has a large sunroom which leads to a south facing garden

