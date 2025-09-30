The terraced property in Sandpiper View comes to the market with Conway Christie, South Tyneside for offers in the region of £470,000.

Its Rightmove listing says: “This stunning 5-bedroom semi detached house embodies the epitome of modern living, with its flawless design, practical layout, and prime location. Whether it be relaxing in the sunlit garden, entertaining in the stylish kitchen diner, or unwinding in the luxurious en-suites, this residence offers a sanctuary for families seeking both refinement and functionality.”