'It's the epitome of modern living' - 5-bed East Boldon gem with an electric car charging port

By Chris Cordner

Published 30th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

Flawless design, great layout, stylish kitchen diner - there is so much to love in this 5-bed East Boldon home.

The terraced property in Sandpiper View comes to the market with Conway Christie, South Tyneside for offers in the region of £470,000.

It has 2 en suites, an electric car charging port, a kitchen diner with island and style in abundance.

Its Rightmove listing says: “This stunning 5-bedroom semi detached house embodies the epitome of modern living, with its flawless design, practical layout, and prime location. Whether it be relaxing in the sunlit garden, entertaining in the stylish kitchen diner, or unwinding in the luxurious en-suites, this residence offers a sanctuary for families seeking both refinement and functionality.”

1. Sandpiper View, East Boldon, NE36

2. Sandpiper View, East Boldon, NE36

3. Sandpiper View, East Boldon, NE36

4. Sandpiper View, East Boldon, NE36

