For sale in South Shields: 5-bed terraced house goes on the market for £300,000

Take a look inside this 5-bedroom property that is has gone on the market for £300,000

Rebecca Braybrook
By Rebecca Braybrook
Published 12th May 2023, 14:51 BST
Updated 14th May 2023, 06:00 BST

This 5-bedroom property has gone on sale in South Shields for £300,000. Being sold by estate agents Yopa on Zoopla this property is perfectly located near West Park.

The home has stunning original Victorian features and is placed on the highly regarded Stanhope Road. The estate agents have described the layout of the property as offering a variety of living opinions “for a family or multi generational families”.

Spread over three floors, the five bedroom property also has four bathrooms and three reception rooms, making it perfect for a large family or group of friends. The property has a small paved garden to the rear and a small patio area on the front.

Property Summary

Location: Stanhope Road, South Shields NE33

Price: £300,000

Agent: Yopa estate agents

Contact: 01322 584475

1.

Photo Sales
2.

Photo Sales
3.

Photo Sales
4.

Photo Sales
