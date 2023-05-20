Take a look inside this five bedroom home for sale with impressive sea views, but will need lots of renovation work

This five bedroom house has gone up for sale in South Shields for £259,995. The property is being listed by Browns Estate Agents on Zoopla and was first listed on Tuesday (May 16).

The property has amazing potential and will require lots of work to modernise the rooms. The home does not have any central heating but offers coastal views which really sells the property.

There are five spacious bedrooms and two reception rooms that all have high ceilings and receive lots of natural light. It’s the perfect opportunity for someone looking for a renovation project, with homes on the street selling for £100,000 more.

Property Summary

Location: Sea View Terrace, South Shields NE33

Price: £259,995

Agent: Browns Estate Agents

Contact: 01916 865428

