Take a look inside this 5-bedroom property that comes with a large orangery and modern kitchen

This five bedroom detached hom e has hit the market in South Shields for £800,000. The house is being listed by Colin Lilley estate agents on Zoopla , and has been on the market since May 26.

A rare find on the market, the home is in a sought after location. The five bedroom property has electric gates for additional security and a large drive for multiple cars.

A gorgeous orangery room is found to the rear of the property that lets in lots of natural light. The downstairs guest bedroom could be the perfect space for a home office for home workers.

Property Summary

Location: Sunnirise, South Shields NE34

Price: £800,000

Agent: Colin Lilley

Contact: 01916 863433

Front of property The front of the property has a large driveway and manicured gardens

Driveway The driveway is a good size, with room for plenty of cars and an electric gate for added security

Entrance space The home has a small entrance space that leads into the property

Hallway The downstairs hallway space also has a small WC under the stairs