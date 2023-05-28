News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
ITV investigated Phillip Schofield over his former relationship
Man who crashed into Downing Street charged with indecent child images
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair

For sale in South Shields: 5-bedroom detached home with a stunning orangery for £800,000

Take a look inside this 5-bedroom property that comes with a large orangery and modern kitchen

Rebecca Braybrook
By Rebecca Braybrook
Published 28th May 2023, 06:00 BST

This five bedroom detached home has hit the market in South Shields for £800,000. The house is being listed by Colin Lilley estate agents on Zoopla, and has been on the market since May 26.

A rare find on the market, the home is in a sought after location. The five bedroom property has electric gates for additional security and a large drive for multiple cars.

A gorgeous orangery room is found to the rear of the property that lets in lots of natural light. The downstairs guest bedroom could be the perfect space for a home office for home workers.

Property Summary

Location: Sunnirise, South Shields NE34

Price: £800,000

Agent: Colin Lilley

Contact: 01916 863433

The front of the property has a large driveway and manicured gardens

1. Front of property

The front of the property has a large driveway and manicured gardens

Photo Sales
The driveway is a good size, with room for plenty of cars and an electric gate for added security

2. Driveway

The driveway is a good size, with room for plenty of cars and an electric gate for added security

Photo Sales
The home has a small entrance space that leads into the property

3. Entrance space

The home has a small entrance space that leads into the property

Photo Sales
The downstairs hallway space also has a small WC under the stairs

4. Hallway

The downstairs hallway space also has a small WC under the stairs

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:South ShieldsPropertyZooplaHome