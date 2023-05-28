For sale in South Shields: 5-bedroom detached home with a stunning orangery for £800,000
Take a look inside this 5-bedroom property that comes with a large orangery and modern kitchen
This five bedroom detached home has hit the market in South Shields for £800,000. The house is being listed by Colin Lilley estate agents on Zoopla, and has been on the market since May 26.
A rare find on the market, the home is in a sought after location. The five bedroom property has electric gates for additional security and a large drive for multiple cars.
A gorgeous orangery room is found to the rear of the property that lets in lots of natural light. The downstairs guest bedroom could be the perfect space for a home office for home workers.
Property Summary
Location: Sunnirise, South Shields NE34
Price: £800,000
Agent: Colin Lilley
Contact: 01916 863433