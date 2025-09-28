Marketed by Conway Christie, South Tyneside.placeholder image
'A sanctuary of space and comfort' - 6-bed West Boldon home in a Grade II listed building is stunning

By Chris Cordner

Published 28th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

Six double bedrooms, 2 reception rooms and stunning gardens. It’s all included in this fantastic ‘for sale’ West Boldon house.

The 6-bed home in a gated development has grandeur, charm and loads of luxury in a building which includes 2 reception rooms, and comes to the market through Conway Christie, South Tyneside with an asking price of offers in the region of £595,000.

Its Rightmove listing says: “Complementing the grandeur of this abode are three generously sized bedrooms featuring en-suite facilities, a testament to the commitment to both style and convenience. Effortlessly marrying old-world grace with modern convenience, this home exudes a rare and captivating charm.”

Take a closer look.

