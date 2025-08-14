Browns Estate Agents, South Shields have brought this Strathmore Gardens property to the market and is asking for offers in the region of £389,995.

Its listing on Rightmove says: “ This spacious six-bedroom, three-bathroom, three-reception room family home offers exceptional versatility, making it ideal for large or multi-generational families, those who love to entertain, or anyone seeking generous living space with room to adapt for hobbies, work-from-home setups, or guest accommodation.”

Join us as we take a look inside this South Shields home.

Living room The cosy living room is ideal for lovely family nights in.

Stylish in South Shields The sophisticated living room pictured in the home in Strathmore Gardens in South Shields.

Dine in style The formal dining room is ideal for those who like to host stylish dinner parties.

Another view One more view of the wonderfully stylish dining room in the Strathmore Gardens property.