A first look at the outside of this truly magnificent home, on the market with Browns Estate Agents, South Shields. | Browns Estate Agents, South Shields

I've fallen in love with this 6-bed stunner of a family home in South Shields

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 14th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2025, 14:34 BST

Luxury abounds in this 6-bed South Shields home which is packed with all sorts of great features.

Browns Estate Agents, South Shields have brought this Strathmore Gardens property to the market and is asking for offers in the region of £389,995.

Its listing on Rightmove says: “ This spacious six-bedroom, three-bathroom, three-reception room family home offers exceptional versatility, making it ideal for large or multi-generational families, those who love to entertain, or anyone seeking generous living space with room to adapt for hobbies, work-from-home setups, or guest accommodation.”

Join us as we take a look inside this South Shields home.

The cosy living room is ideal for lovely family nights in.

1. Living room

The cosy living room is ideal for lovely family nights in.

The sophisticated living room pictured in the home in Strathmore Gardens in South Shields.

2. Stylish in South Shields

The sophisticated living room pictured in the home in Strathmore Gardens in South Shields.

The formal dining room is ideal for those who like to host stylish dinner parties.

3. Dine in style

The formal dining room is ideal for those who like to host stylish dinner parties.

One more view of the wonderfully stylish dining room in the Strathmore Gardens property.

4. Another view

One more view of the wonderfully stylish dining room in the Strathmore Gardens property.

