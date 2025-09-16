Marketed by Browns Estate Agents, South Shields.placeholder image
Marketed by Browns Estate Agents, South Shields. | Browns Estate Agents, South Shields

7 bedrooms and a granny flat in this incredible South Shields home which is yards from the seafront!

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 16th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

What a perfectly positioned home this South Shields 7-bed belter is.

It is yards from the seafront and overlooks Marine Park. The Seafield Terrace property comes to the market with Browns Estate Agents, South Shields for offers in the region of £394,995.

Its Rightmove listing says: “This home is truly unique, offering a rare combination of size, flexibility, and location. Whether you’re seeking a family home with space for extended family, or an investment opportunity with proven Airbnb potential, this property captures the very best of South Shields coastal living.”

Take a closer look.

1. Seafield Terrace, South Shields

2. Seafield Terrace, South Shields

3. Seafield Terrace, South Shields

4. Seafield Terrace, South Shields

