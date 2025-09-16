It is yards from the seafront and overlooks Marine Park. The Seafield Terrace property comes to the market with Browns Estate Agents, South Shields for offers in the region of £394,995.
Its Rightmove listing says: “This home is truly unique, offering a rare combination of size, flexibility, and location. Whether you’re seeking a family home with space for extended family, or an investment opportunity with proven Airbnb potential, this property captures the very best of South Shields coastal living.”