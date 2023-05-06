This 8-bed property is currently being used as a guest house but has plenty of spacious rooms

This 8-bedroom property has gone up for sale in South Shields for £450,000. Being sold by Purplebricks Estate Agents on Zoopla , the detached house has been available since March 2023.

The property is a unique opportunity to purchase the large house which boasts spacious rooms and six-en suite bathrooms. The house is currently being used as a guest house but could easily be converted back into a residential home.

The ground floor has five double bedrooms all with their own en suites as well as a fully equipped laundry room. The top floor has separate accommodation comprising three double bedrooms and a large living area with an open plan kitchen.

An enclosed garden wraps around the back of the house and there is a roof garden on the first floor. The outside features a large driveway with plenty of space for several cars.

The property is located close to South Shields town centre which is just a short walk away. It is also close to the local metro station and ferry ports making travelling to Newcastle, Gateshead and Sunderland easy.

Property Summary

Location: 97 Mill Dam, South Shields NE33

Price: £450,000

Agent: Purplebricks Estate Agents

Contact: 024 7511 8874

