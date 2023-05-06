News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
10 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
11 hours ago Singer pulls out of Coronation Concert due to illness
12 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
13 hours ago Virgin Media customers report outage
17 hours ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?

For sale in South Shields: 8-bed detached house currently being used as a guest house

This 8-bed property is currently being used as a guest house but has plenty of spacious rooms

Rebecca Braybrook
By Rebecca Braybrook
Published 5th May 2023, 16:52 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 06:00 BST

This 8-bedroom property has gone up for sale in South Shields for £450,000. Being sold by Purplebricks Estate Agents on Zoopla, the detached house has been available since March 2023.

The property is a unique opportunity to purchase the large house which boasts spacious rooms and six-en suite bathrooms. The house is currently being used as a guest house but could easily be converted back into a residential home.

The ground floor has five double bedrooms all with their own en suites as well as a fully equipped laundry room. The top floor has separate accommodation comprising three double bedrooms and a large living area with an open plan kitchen.

An enclosed garden wraps around the back of the house and there is a roof garden on the first floor. The outside features a large driveway with plenty of space for several cars.

The property is located close to South Shields town centre which is just a short walk away. It is also close to the local metro station and ferry ports making travelling to Newcastle, Gateshead and Sunderland easy.

Property Summary

Location: 97 Mill Dam, South Shields NE33

Price: £450,000

Agent: Purplebricks Estate Agents

Contact: 024 7511 8874

The front of the property has a large driveway for lots of cars

1.

The front of the property has a large driveway for lots of cars

Photo Sales
The living room is a large open plan space with a kitchen

2.

The living room is a large open plan space with a kitchen

Photo Sales
The living room also has plenty of space for a dining table and exercise equipment

3.

The living room also has plenty of space for a dining table and exercise equipment

Photo Sales
One bedroom in the property is being used as a children’s bedroom and playroom

4.

One bedroom in the property is being used as a children’s bedroom and playroom

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:South ShieldsSaleOpportunityPropertyZooplaHome