9 truly beautiful 'for sale' homes in South Tyneside which come with a fantastic media wall

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 16th Oct 2025, 15:00 BST

A whole array of lovely properties are available to buy in the South Tyneside area - and some come with the fantastic addition of media walls.

That includes these 9 which are all listed on Rightmove, including in South Shields, Jarrow, Hebburn, Whitburn and Cleadon.

Have a look and see if one of them could be your forever home.

A 'beautifully presented' 3-bed detached bungalow which is on the market for £429,950 with estate agents Linda Leary Estate Agents, East Boldon.

1. Cleadon Meadows, Cleadon Village

A 'beautifully presented' 3-bed detached bungalow which is on the market for £429,950 with estate agents Linda Leary Estate Agents, East Boldon. | Linda Leary Estate Agents, East Boldon

A fabulous 4-bed home on the highly sought after Berkeley Close. It is marketed by Pattinson Estate Agents, Jarrow for offers over £355,000.

2. Berkeley Close, Boldon Colliery

A fabulous 4-bed home on the highly sought after Berkeley Close. It is marketed by Pattinson Estate Agents, Jarrow for offers over £355,000. | Pattinson Estate Agents, Jarrow

A beautifully stylish and well maintained home in Jarrow. This 3-bed property is marketed by Chase Holmes, Hebburn and the asking price is for offers in the region of £225,000.

3. Lincoln Way, Jarrow

A beautifully stylish and well maintained home in Jarrow. This 3-bed property is marketed by Chase Holmes, Hebburn and the asking price is for offers in the region of £225,000. | Chase Holmes, Hebburn

This exceptional 3-bed family home has the wow factor and is marketed by Andrew Craig, South Shields. Its asking price is £220,000.

4. Blyth Court, South Shields

This exceptional 3-bed family home has the wow factor and is marketed by Andrew Craig, South Shields. Its asking price is £220,000. | Andrew Craig, South Shields

