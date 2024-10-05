A tour inside this £1.7million Cleadon home complete with a pool and large games room

This six-bedroom home, on Boldon Lane, in Cleadon has been brought to the property market by Alfred Pallas for offers in the region of £1.7million.

The home boasts a number of period features, two bathrooms, a large leisure suite with a pool, plenty of outdoor space and more.

Alfred Pallas, the listing agent, states: Situated in one of the most prestigious locations in the highly regarded village of Cleadon, we are pleased to offer for sale this substantial period detached house providing extremely spacious and flexible accommodation over three floors.

“Set in a magnificent mature corner garden site extending to approximately 0.85 acre and being one of the largest sites in the area.”

Take a look around this impressive home and view the full listing at: https://www.alfredpallas.com/properties/19925109/sales.

