A tour inside this £1.7million Cleadon home complete with a pool and large games room

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 5th Oct 2024, 07:00 GMT

Take a look around this impressive Cleadon period home.

This six-bedroom home, on Boldon Lane, in Cleadon has been brought to the property market by Alfred Pallas for offers in the region of £1.7million.

The home boasts a number of period features, two bathrooms, a large leisure suite with a pool, plenty of outdoor space and more.

Alfred Pallas, the listing agent, states: Situated in one of the most prestigious locations in the highly regarded village of Cleadon, we are pleased to offer for sale this substantial period detached house providing extremely spacious and flexible accommodation over three floors.

“Set in a magnificent mature corner garden site extending to approximately 0.85 acre and being one of the largest sites in the area.”

Take a look around this impressive home and view the full listing at: https://www.alfredpallas.com/properties/19925109/sales.

Take a look around this £1.7million South Tyneside home.

1. Boldon Lane, Cleadon

Take a look around this £1.7million South Tyneside home. | Alfred Pallas (via Rightmove)

The living room provides an ideal place to relax.

2. Living room

The living room provides an ideal place to relax. | Alfred Pallas (via Rightmove)

The dining room is very spacious, perfect for those who enjoy hosting dinner parties.

3. Dining room

The dining room is very spacious, perfect for those who enjoy hosting dinner parties. | Alfred Pallas (via Rightmove)

The kitchen is well-equipped for those who enjoy cooking.

4. Kitchen

The kitchen is well-equipped for those who enjoy cooking. | Alfred Pallas (via Rightmove)

