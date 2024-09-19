Aldi set to help shoppers save on energy bills with return of viral heater airer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With colder months fast approaching, Aldi is bringing back its popular Heated Airer.

In stores from 19th September, this energy-efficient laundry must-have costs just 6p per hour to run but savvy shoppers will need to snap up the heated airer quickly as it flew out of the Middle Aisle last time it was on sale – and as with all Specialbuys once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Ideal for any size room with its compact foldable wings, the sleek and lightweight Winged Heated Airer (£34.99) provides ample drying space. Featuring 20 heating tubes and a cover for even faster drying, the compact design can be easily stored away when not in use and Aldi shoppers can even save up to £45 when compared to leading brands including Lakeland.

The chance to save money on energy bills couldn’t be more timely, with a hike in the Energy Price Cap predicted for October.