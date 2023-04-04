Almost 4,000 empty homes in South Tyneside.

Census figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show 3,895 of the 72,180 dwellings in the area were unoccupied on census day in March 2021 – 5.4% of properties.

That is up from 3.6% in 2011, when the last census was undertaken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the North East, 72,325 of 1,247,895 total houses (5.8%) were empty.

The data shows there are 1.5 million empty homes in England – 6.1% which is up from 4.2% in 2011.

The census took place during the pandemic, and the ONS says some unoccupied dwelling figures may be inflated due to people living with relatives and other lockdown-related restrictions on the day it was taken.

Economic and social services ‘think tank’ the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) says housing shortages have increased rents and made home ownership unattainable and Housing charity Shelter says these homes should be filled – although it is not a solution to the hosing crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Murphy, associate director for energy, climate, housing and infrastructure at IPPR, said: "The shortage of homes is putting pressure on rents and pushing home ownership out of reach for many, so it's concerning that the number of unoccupied homes has increased over the past decade.

"Because the census took place during the pandemic, that may have contributed to the increase, but the rise means the Government should look again at policies to curb or control holiday homes, short-term lets, and empty homes.”

He added: "However, we mustn't pretend filling these empty homes will solve the housing crisis.

"We must build millions more homes, including affordable housing, if we are to ensure everyone has access to a secure, warm, and affordable home."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Polly Neate, chief executive of housing and homelessness charity Shelter, said filling every empty property would not solve the shortage of affordable homes.