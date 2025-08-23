The house in Lyndon Grove is for sale at £625,000 with Peter Heron Residential Sales and Lettings, Fulwell.
As well as four bedrooms and two bathrooms, it has a home office and a beautiful garden.
Its Rightmove listing says: “This charming home on Lyndon Grove, East Boldon, is a larger than average four-bedroom detached house offering a splendid opportunity for families seeking a spacious and inviting home.
“Set within a highly desirable street, the property boasts attractive gardens to the rear and occupies a well-proportioned plot, providing both privacy and outdoor enjoyment.”
Join us as we take a closer look.