This is a larger than average 4-bed detached house and it is on sale with Peter Heron Residential Sales and Lettings.placeholder image
This is a larger than average 4-bed detached house and it is on sale with Peter Heron Residential Sales and Lettings. | Peter Heron Residential Sales and Lettings, Fulwell

Another chance to look at this beautiful 4-bed home in East Boldon

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 23rd Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

Take another chance to look at this beautiful 4-bed home in East Boldon.

The house in Lyndon Grove is for sale at £625,000 with Peter Heron Residential Sales and Lettings, Fulwell.

As well as four bedrooms and two bathrooms, it has a home office and a beautiful garden.

Its Rightmove listing says: “This charming home on Lyndon Grove, East Boldon, is a larger than average four-bedroom detached house offering a splendid opportunity for families seeking a spacious and inviting home.

“Set within a highly desirable street, the property boasts attractive gardens to the rear and occupies a well-proportioned plot, providing both privacy and outdoor enjoyment.”

Join us as we take a closer look.

This home in Lyndon Grove, East Boldon, is a splendid option for families.

1. Excellent option for families

This home in Lyndon Grove, East Boldon, is a splendid option for families. | Peter Heron Residential Sales and Lettings, Fulwell

Photo Sales
The lounge has a cast iron stove and French doors that open up to the rear gardens.

2. A look at the lounge

The lounge has a cast iron stove and French doors that open up to the rear gardens. | Peter Heron Residential Sales and Lettings, Fulwell

Photo Sales
The kitchen/diner is a fantastic space for family gatherings and entertaining.

3. Superbly bright and airy

The kitchen/diner is a fantastic space for family gatherings and entertaining. | Peter Heron Residential Sales and Lettings, Fulwell

Photo Sales
A dream home with a wonderful kitchen and dining area for those occasions of socialising.

4. A dream home

A dream home with a wonderful kitchen and dining area for those occasions of socialising. | Peter Heron Residential Sales and Lettings, Fulwell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyGardens
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice