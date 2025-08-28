One of the incredibly spectacular views of this lovely Clifton home.placeholder image
One of the incredibly spectacular views of this lovely Clifton home. | Richard Harding Estate Agents, Bristol

I couldn't resist another look at this spectacular 2-bed top floor Bristol apartment

By Chris Cordner

Published 28th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

This property is so much of a stunner that we just had to take another look.

Richard Harding Estate Agents have brought a beautiful 2-bed top floor apartment in Cornwallis Crescent, Clifton, to the market.

The guide price is £425,000 and its Rightmove listing says: “Positioned within an immensely attractive Georgian Grade II* listed terrace, an immaculately finished 2 double bedroom top floor apartment with its own staircase and spectacular south facing views across the city and beyond.

“Positioned on a much sought after road in Clifton Village close to shops, cafes and restaurants and the Suspension Bridge. Enjoying access to beautiful communal gardens spanning the length of the Crescent.”

Join us in the sitting room of the property where you can enjoy impressive views of the city.

1. Sitting room

Join us in the sitting room of the property where you can enjoy impressive views of the city. | Richard Harding Estate Agents, Bristol

Another view of the sitting room and its impressive views.

2. Another look

Another view of the sitting room and its impressive views. | Richard Harding Estate Agents, Bristol

The property is found on a much sought after road in Clifton Village. It is close to shops, cafes and restaurants.

3. Close to shops and cafes

The property is found on a much sought after road in Clifton Village. It is close to shops, cafes and restaurants. | Richard Harding Estate Agents, Bristol

The property can be found within a Georgian Grade II* listed terrace.

4. Grade II* listed

The property can be found within a Georgian Grade II* listed terrace. | Richard Harding Estate Agents, Bristol

