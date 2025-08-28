A look outside at this property in North Guards, Whitburn.placeholder image
Live in the heart of historic Whitburn in this 'for sale' 2-bed period house

By Chris Cordner

Published 28th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

Historic Whitburn is the setting for this lovely 2-bed home which has gone on the market.

The North Guards is for sale with Alfred Pallas, Fulwell and the asking price is for offers in the region of £185,000.

The traditional semi detached home has been sympathetically updated and improved, and its Rightmove listing says: “In the heart of the historic village of Whitburn with excellent amenities available in the vicinity and ready access to nearby schools, shops, cafes, the sea front and local beaches, an opportunity to purchase a period semi detached house of considerable character providing well proportioned accommodation ideally suited to a range of potential purchasers.”

Take a closer look.

The lounge comes with an electric fire and ceiling coving.

1. Lounge area

The lounge comes with an electric fire and ceiling coving. | Alfred Pallas, Fulwell

The lounge has tiled flooring and understairs cupboard.

2. Tiled flooring

The lounge has tiled flooring and understairs cupboard. | Alfred Pallas, Fulwell

The house is in the heart of the historic village of Whitburn with excellent amenities available nearby.

3. To the stairs

The house is in the heart of the historic village of Whitburn with excellent amenities available nearby. | Alfred Pallas, Fulwell

The kitchen diner comes with a range of fitted wall and floor units.

4. Fitted units

The kitchen diner comes with a range of fitted wall and floor units. | Alfred Pallas, Fulwell

