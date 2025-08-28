The North Guards is for sale with Alfred Pallas, Fulwell and the asking price is for offers in the region of £185,000.

The traditional semi detached home has been sympathetically updated and improved, and its Rightmove listing says: “In the heart of the historic village of Whitburn with excellent amenities available in the vicinity and ready access to nearby schools, shops, cafes, the sea front and local beaches, an opportunity to purchase a period semi detached house of considerable character providing well proportioned accommodation ideally suited to a range of potential purchasers.”