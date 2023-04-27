For sale in South Shields: Cheap two-bedroom flat for sale with spacious master bedroom
Take a look inside inside this cheap two-bedroom flat that needs a bit of TLC but has a spacious master bedroom
This cheap two-bedroom flat has gone up for sale in South Shields for £37,000. The property is listed on Zoopla by Pattinson estate agents and features a spacious master bedroom.
The lower floor flat is close to Chichester station and has an externally divided back garden. Up for an online auction on 09/05/2023 at 11 am and the estate agents have specified that viewing the property is a must before placing a bid.
With a spacious master bedroom and modern living room, the flat also benefits from gas central heating. The property is a great project for someone looking for a fixer-upper but can also be lived in as is.
Property Summary
Location: Dacre Street, South Shields NE33
Price: £37,000
Agent: Pattinson estate agents
Contact: 01916 860115