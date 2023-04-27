News you can trust since 1849
For sale in South Shields: Cheap two-bedroom flat for sale with spacious master bedroom

Take a look inside inside this cheap two-bedroom flat that needs a bit of TLC but has a spacious master bedroom

Rebecca Braybrook
By Rebecca Braybrook
Published 26th Apr 2023, 15:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

This cheap two-bedroom flat has gone up for sale in South Shields for £37,000. The property is listed on Zoopla by Pattinson estate agents and features a spacious master bedroom.

The lower floor flat is close to Chichester station and has an externally divided back garden. Up for an online auction on 09/05/2023 at 11 am and the estate agents have specified that viewing the property is a must before placing a bid.

With a spacious master bedroom and modern living room, the flat also benefits from gas central heating. The property is a great project for someone looking for a fixer-upper but can also be lived in as is.

Property Summary

Location: Dacre Street, South Shields NE33

Price: £37,000

Agent: Pattinson estate agents

Contact: 01916 860115

