This cheap two-bedroom flat has gone up for sale in South Shields for £37,000. The property is listed on Zoopla by Pattinson estate agents and features a spacious master bedroom.

The lower floor flat is close to Chichester station and has an externally divided back garden. Up for an online auction on 09/05/2023 at 11 am and the estate agents have specified that viewing the property is a must before placing a bid.

With a spacious master bedroom and modern living room, the flat also benefits from gas central heating. The property is a great project for someone looking for a fixer-upper but can also be lived in as is.

Property Summary

Location: Dacre Street, South Shields NE33

Price: £37,000

Agent: Pattinson estate agents