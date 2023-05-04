News you can trust since 1849
For sale in South Shields: 2 bedroom cheap property that is the perfect fixer upper

Take a look inside inside this cheap two-bedroom flat that is the perfect fixer upper project

Rebecca Braybrook
By Rebecca Braybrook
Published 3rd May 2023, 16:53 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 06:00 BST

This cheap two-bedroom house has gone up for sale in South Shields for £25,000. The property is listed on Zoopla by Pattinson estate agents and has been available since April 2023.

The property is being sold via an online auction at 12.15pm on Friday, May 26. It is the perfect cheap investment property for someone looking for a project.

It originally was a three bedroom end of terrace property, but bedrooms one and three have been combined to create a large master bedroom. The house has its own dining room as well as a downstairs bathroom.

The property requires lots of work, including a deep clean as mould can be seen spreading up the walls of the living room. The outside of the property also requires a bit of a tidy up with mould spreading up the back wall of the house.

Location: Dacre Street, South Shields NE33

Price: £25,000

Agent: Pattinson estate agents

Contact: 01916 860115

The front of the property shows off the end terraced house

The front of the property shows off the end terraced house

The living room of the property is spacious but requires a good clean to get rid of the mould on the walls

The living room of the property is spacious but requires a good clean to get rid of the mould on the walls

The property is on two floors and would be the perfect fixer upper

The property is on two floors and would be the perfect fixer upper

The kitchen is small and requires cleaning and updating

The kitchen is small and requires cleaning and updating

