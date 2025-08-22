Pattinson Estate Agents, South Shields have brought the well presented house to the market with an asking price of offers over £195,000.
It is situated in Redwood Avenue and its Rightmove listing says: “A fantastic family home, the property comprises briefly :- Composite door to the entrance hallway with doors to the lounge, kitchen/diner and cloak room.
“Stairs to the first floor landing. To the first floor lie bedroom one with en-suite, bedroom two, bedroom three and family bathroom.Externally an enclosed garden lies to the rear with paved patio and access to the garage. To the front a driveway also leads to the garage.”
Take a closer look at this South Shields gem.