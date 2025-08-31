A first look at this welcoming home at Redwood Avenue, Cleadon Vale.placeholder image
I take a virtual tour of this fantastic family home at Cleadon Vale once more

By Chris Cordner

Published 31st Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

Join me for one more look around a fantastic 3-bed Cleadon Vale home which is for sale.

Pattinson Estate Agents, South Shields have brought the well presented house to the market with an asking price of offers over £195,000.

It is situated in Redwood Avenue and its Rightmove listing says: “A fantastic family home, the property comprises briefly :- Composite door to the entrance hallway with doors to the lounge, kitchen/diner and cloak room.

“Stairs to the first floor landing. To the first floor lie bedroom one with en-suite, bedroom two, bedroom three and family bathroom. Externally an enclosed garden lies to the rear with paved patio and access to the garage. To the front a driveway also leads to the garage.”

Take a closer look at this South Shields gem.

The living room has a light airy look out on to the attractive rear garden.

1. Light, airy and a great view

The living room has a light airy look out on to the attractive rear garden. | Pattinson Estate Agents, South Shields

Wall and base units are a feature of this kitchen/diner.

2. Kitchen/diner

Wall and base units are a feature of this kitchen/diner. | Pattinson Estate Agents, South Shields

The semi detached property has three bedrooms in what has been described as 'a fantastic home.'

3. Fantastic home

The semi detached property has three bedrooms in what has been described as 'a fantastic home.' | Pattinson Estate Agents, South Shields

Freshen up one of the two bathroom areas of the property in the ever-popular Cleadon Vale.

4. Freshen up

Freshen up one of the two bathroom areas of the property in the ever-popular Cleadon Vale. | Pattinson Estate Agents, South Shields

