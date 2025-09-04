This ground floor property exudes sophistication and is on the market with estate agents Conway Christie, South Tyneside for offers in the region of £189,950.
The building is in Sussex Street in Jarrow and its Rightmove listing says: “Step inside to discover a thoughtfully designed layout, with two generously-sized bedrooms providing a peaceful retreat. The open-plan living, kitchen, and dining area is a versatile space that effortlessly accommodates both relaxation and entertainment needs. The seamless integration of these areas creates a harmonious flow, ideal for modern living.”
Let’s have a closer look.
1. Open plan
Here is the open plan lounge, dining area and kitchen in a stunning setting. | Conway Christie, South Tyneside
2. Sophisticated in Jarrow
Another view of the lounge in the apartment which is described by the estate agents as exuding sophistication and character. | Conway Christie, South Tyneside
3. Bathroom luxury
The stunning bathroom has loads of high quality fixtures and is a focal point of the property. | Conway Christie, South Tyneside
4. Back to the lounge
A truly exceptional living experience awaits the buyer of this gem of a property. | Conway Christie, South Tyneside