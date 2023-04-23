This stunning property in South Shields has gone on the market for a staggering £1,150,000 - but has plenty of impressive features to offer for the money. The home is listed by estate agents Colin Lilley on Zoopla and has been internally subdivided to create two impressive properties, but both are being sold as one listing.

The house is hidden away in the Westoe Village and is close to both South Tyneside College and South Shields Marine School, making it the perfect location for a family home. Built in 1885, the property has garage space for eight cars with gated access to the driveway.

This property boasts an impressive five bathrooms and five reception rooms, as well as conservatory entrance over 4,500 sq ft. The property became available in February 2023 and is being listed in council tax band E and has an EPC rating of E.

The listing on Zoopla describes the property as “one of the most impressive and private dwellings hidden away in the prestigious Westoe Village area of South Shields”. It was built in 1885 and has been in the same family for ‘a number of years’.

Property Summary

Location: Westoe Village, South Shields NE33

Price: £1,150,000

Agent: Colin Lilley