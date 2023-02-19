Take a look inside this stunning six-bedroom property in Gosforth complete with a modern kitchen, three stories and a huge garden.

This amazing property in Gosforth is on the market for an eye-watering £1,500,000, but there’s plenty on offer for your money.

The house is listed for sale on Zoopla by estate agent Rettie . It’s described as an “impressive and substantial detached family home with versatile accommodation over three floors that has been refurbished by the present owners and enjoys a large south facing garden, located in the heart of central Gosforth.”

The ground floor consists of an entrance vestibule, reception hallway, cloakroom/WC, sitting room, dining room, open plan kitchen/family room, study and utility room. On the first floor there is a landing, principal bedroom, dressing room, ensuite bathroom, bedroom 2, bedroom 3, bedroom 4 and family bathroom.

The second floor features a landing, bedroom 5, bedroom 6 and shower room while outside there is a driveway, ample off street parking, integral garage, covered side passage/store, rear south facing lawn garden, raised paved sun terrace, pond and mature beds.

Property Summary

Location: Elmfield Road, Gosforth, NE3

Price: £1,500,000

Agent: Rettie Estate Agents

Contact: 0191 388 9999

1 . Elmfield Road, Gosforth Elmfield Road, Gosforth Photo Sales

2 . Hallway The property has modern fittings throughout Photo Sales

3 . The living room A good size living room in the property Photo Sales

4 . Modern space The property is a modern, open space Photo Sales