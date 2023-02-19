News you can trust since 1849
Dream six-bedroom property in Gosforth with modern kitchen and huge garden on the market for £1,500,000

Take a look inside this stunning six-bedroom property in Gosforth complete with a modern kitchen, three stories and a huge garden.

By Sam Johnson
3 minutes ago

This amazing property in Gosforth is on the market for an eye-watering £1,500,000, but there’s plenty on offer for your money.

The house is listed for sale on Zoopla by estate agent Rettie. It’s described as an “impressive and substantial detached family home with versatile accommodation over three floors that has been refurbished by the present owners and enjoys a large south facing garden, located in the heart of central Gosforth.”

The ground floor consists of an entrance vestibule, reception hallway, cloakroom/WC, sitting room, dining room, open plan kitchen/family room, study and utility room. On the first floor there is a landing, principal bedroom, dressing room, ensuite bathroom, bedroom 2, bedroom 3, bedroom 4 and family bathroom.

The second floor features a landing, bedroom 5, bedroom 6 and shower room while outside there is a  driveway, ample off street parking, integral garage, covered side passage/store, rear south facing lawn garden, raised paved sun terrace, pond and mature beds.

Property Summary 

Location: Elmfield Road, Gosforth, NE3

Price: £1,500,000

Agent: Rettie Estate Agents

Contact: 0191 388 9999

