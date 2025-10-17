Marketed by Andrew Craig, Boldon.placeholder image
Marketed by Andrew Craig, Boldon. | Andrew Craig, Boldon

I could not resist one more look at an exceptional East Boldon home looking out onto spectacular views

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 17th Oct 2025, 15:00 BST

Meticulous attention to detail has gone into this wonderful 4-bed East Boldon home which is for sale.

The link detached house in Sandpiper View comes to the market through Andrew Craig, Boldon for £545,000.

Its Rightmove listing says: “Sandpiper View, East Boldon represents a rare opportunity to acquire a home of exceptional quality in a truly privileged setting. Designed with meticulous attention to detail and finished to the highest standard, this outstanding residence combines the elegance of contemporary architecture with the tranquillity of a secluded position overlooking the Cleadon wetlands.”

Take a closer look at this South Tyneside gem.

Marketed by Andrew Craig, Boldon.

1. Sandpiper View, East Boldon

Marketed by Andrew Craig, Boldon. | Andrew Craig, Boldon

Photo Sales
Marketed by Andrew Craig, Boldon.

2. Sandpiper View, East Boldon

Marketed by Andrew Craig, Boldon. | Andrew Craig, Boldon

Photo Sales
Marketed by Andrew Craig, Boldon.

3. Sandpiper View, East Boldon

Marketed by Andrew Craig, Boldon. | Andrew Craig, Boldon

Photo Sales
Marketed by Andrew Craig, Boldon.

4. Sandpiper View, East Boldon

Marketed by Andrew Craig, Boldon. | Andrew Craig, Boldon

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:South Tyneside
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice