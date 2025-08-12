This impressive home is perfect for anyone seeking luxury and character.placeholder image
I'll have to win the Lottery - because I love this exquisite 7-bed Westoe Village gem which is up for sale!

By Chris Cordner

Published 12th Aug 2025, 15:12 BST

What an opportunity this is to live in a 7-bedroomed gem in one of the most esteemed areas of South Tyneside.

This Westoe Village Conservation Area end of terrace property is on the market with Browns Estate Agents for offers in the region of £749,995.

The listing on Rightmove says: “This stunning property masterfully blends timeless period features with contemporary elegance, offering an exceptional living experience spread over three floors.”

“Boasting off-street parking, a detached double garage, and a substantial garden, this home is perfect for those seeking luxury, space, and character in one of South Shields' most sought-after locations. “

Take a look inside.

Look at the space you would have if you bought this fantastic property in Westoe Village.

1. A dream home

Look at the space you would have if you bought this fantastic property in Westoe Village. | Browns Estate Agents

Period style and contemporary elegance combines perfectly in this Westoe Village property.

2. Contemporary elegance

Period style and contemporary elegance combines perfectly in this Westoe Village property. | Browns Estate Agents

An exceptional living experience spread over three floors.

3. Exceptional living

An exceptional living experience spread over three floors. | Browns Estate Agents

This West Village home has character galore spread over its three floors.

4. Three floors filled with excellence

This West Village home has character galore spread over its three floors. | Browns Estate Agents

