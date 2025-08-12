This Westoe Village Conservation Area end of terrace property is on the market with Browns Estate Agents for offers in the region of £749,995.
The listing on Rightmove says: “This stunning property masterfully blends timeless period features with contemporary elegance, offering an exceptional living experience spread over three floors.”
“Boasting off-street parking, a detached double garage, and a substantial garden, this home is perfect for those seeking luxury, space, and character in one of South Shields' most sought-after locations. “