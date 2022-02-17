Extra green waste collections for gardeners

Cllr Ernest Gibson with one of the garden waste bins

The fortnightly service usually runs from March to mid-November but, this year, collections will run from March 28 until December 2.

The 2022 service cost is £32 per green waste bin.

Council leader, Cllr Tracey Dixon, said: “The Garden Waste Collection scheme is an optional service offering hassle-free collections which supports people to do their bit for the environment by recycling a range of garden materials.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“People who use this service have been telling us that they would like to see the collections extended to allow for the changing seasons and weather patterns which have resulted in many gardening later in the year.

“We are delighted to be able to run collections into December this year.”

The plan to extend this year’s garden waste collections aims to help maximise recycling of garden waste and supports the council’s priority of investing in the natural and built environment.

Residents can renew their subscription – or sign up for the service – at the council’s website.

Cllr Ernest Gibson, lead member for area management and community safety, added: “The green waste bins can also be shared between neighbours for people who want to reduce the cost for their household or for those who may have small gardens.

“With the service returning this spring, we would encourage residents to get registered soon. It’s really quick and easy to do this online.”

Residents who do not wish to subscribe to the green waste collection service are reminded that low-cost composting bins are also available from the council. For more information about home composting, call 0845 130 6090 or visit www.getcomposting.com

Garden waste can also be disposed of at South Tyneside’s Recycling Village at Middlefields Industrial Estate in South Shields.

The council also operates a Bulky Waste Collection service for larger household items and the Garden Clearance Scheme remains available to residents for the removal of items including dismantled sheds and garden furniture.