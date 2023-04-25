Take a look inside this cosy 2-bedroom bungalow that is perfect for first time buyers and features a spacious garden room

This cosy 2-bedroom bungalow in South Shields has gone on the market for £170,000 - making it perfect for first time buyers. The home is listed by Chase Holmes Estate Agents on Zoopla and features both a conservatory and a garden room.

Nestled in Marsden Bay, the beach is just a short walk away and makes the perfect home for anyone looking for summer walks along the sand. The end terrace bungalow has two bedrooms, as well as a modern kitchen and a spacious living room.

A cosy garden room backs on to a good sized garden which is the perfect space to enjoy summer evenings. The bungalow also features a well decorated front garden which has a lawned garden and gravelled area.

The property became available in March 2023 and is in Council Tax band A with an EPC rating of E.

Location: Prince Edward Road, South Shields NE34

Price: £170,000

Agent: Chase Holmes Estate Agents

Contact: 01916 865779

Undefined: H2

1 . SSBungalow - Front.jpg The front of the property features a well maintained garden with a paved off gravel area, perfect for potted plants. Photo Sales

2 . SSBungalow - Living Room.jpg Good sized living room with lots of natural light and plenty of space for two sofas. Photo Sales

3 . SSBungalow - Kitchen.jpg Modern kitchen with electric hob and built in oven. Photo Sales

4 . SSBungalow - Conservatory.jpg The conservatory gives the property the perfect space for a dining table and sofa space to enjoy the garden. Photo Sales