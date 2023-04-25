News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hour ago Ticketmaster sparks fury over Coronation Concert ticket ballot email
37 minutes ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
57 minutes ago Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe becomes a dad
1 hour ago Actor, activist and ‘Banana Boat’ singer Harry Belafonte dead at 96
1 hour ago Brits in Sudan to be evacuated on a ‘vulnerability basis’
1 hour ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up

For sale in South Shields: Cosy 2-bedroom bungalow perfect for first time buyers with garden room

Take a look inside this cosy 2-bedroom bungalow that is perfect for first time buyers and features a spacious garden room

Rebecca Braybrook
By Rebecca Braybrook
Published 25th Apr 2023, 14:37 BST

This cosy 2-bedroom bungalow in South Shields has gone on the market for £170,000 - making it perfect for first time buyers. The home is listed by Chase Holmes Estate Agents on Zoopla and features both a conservatory and a garden room.

Nestled in Marsden Bay, the beach is just a short walk away and makes the perfect home for anyone looking for summer walks along the sand. The end terrace bungalow has two bedrooms, as well as a modern kitchen and a spacious living room.

A cosy garden room backs on to a good sized garden which is the perfect space to enjoy summer evenings. The bungalow also features a well decorated front garden which has a lawned garden and gravelled area.

The property became available in March 2023 and is in Council Tax band A with an EPC rating of E.

Location: Prince Edward Road, South Shields NE34

Price: £170,000

Agent: Chase Holmes Estate Agents

Contact: 01916 865779

Undefined: H2
The front of the property features a well maintained garden with a paved off gravel area, perfect for potted plants.

1. SSBungalow - Front.jpg

The front of the property features a well maintained garden with a paved off gravel area, perfect for potted plants.

Photo Sales
Good sized living room with lots of natural light and plenty of space for two sofas.

2. SSBungalow - Living Room.jpg

Good sized living room with lots of natural light and plenty of space for two sofas.

Photo Sales
Modern kitchen with electric hob and built in oven.

3. SSBungalow - Kitchen.jpg

Modern kitchen with electric hob and built in oven.

Photo Sales
The conservatory gives the property the perfect space for a dining table and sofa space to enjoy the garden.

4. SSBungalow - Conservatory.jpg

The conservatory gives the property the perfect space for a dining table and sofa space to enjoy the garden.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:South ShieldsZooplaProperties