For sale in South Shields: Cosy 2-bedroom bungalow perfect for first time buyers with garden room
Take a look inside this cosy 2-bedroom bungalow that is perfect for first time buyers and features a spacious garden room
This cosy 2-bedroom bungalow in South Shields has gone on the market for £170,000 - making it perfect for first time buyers. The home is listed by Chase Holmes Estate Agents on Zoopla and features both a conservatory and a garden room.
Nestled in Marsden Bay, the beach is just a short walk away and makes the perfect home for anyone looking for summer walks along the sand. The end terrace bungalow has two bedrooms, as well as a modern kitchen and a spacious living room.
A cosy garden room backs on to a good sized garden which is the perfect space to enjoy summer evenings. The bungalow also features a well decorated front garden which has a lawned garden and gravelled area.
The property became available in March 2023 and is in Council Tax band A with an EPC rating of E.
Location: Prince Edward Road, South Shields NE34
Price: £170,000
Agent: Chase Holmes Estate Agents
Contact: 01916 865779