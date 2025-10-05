Marketed by Pattinson Estate Agents, South Shields. | Pattinson Estate Agents, South Shields

Well stocked borders, fruit trees and a lovely patio. The buyer of this delightful Harton Village bungalow will have it all - and much more.

Offers over £550,000 are sought for the bungalow in Holmfield Avenue which has been brought to the market by Pattinson Estate Agents, South Shields.

Its Rightmove listing says: “We are delighted to offer to the market this beautifully presented three bedroom, two reception room detached bungalow, tucked away in the heart of Harton Village.

“Benefiting from gas central heating and double glazing, the property has the added benefit of a single garage of ample parking as well as a exceptionally large well kept and maintained garden. Standing a credit to the current owner the property is unique and in person viewing is essential.”

Take a closer look.