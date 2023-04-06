Take a look inside this 2-bed ‘blank canvas’ flat that is one of the cheapest on the market and is close to the city centre

If you’re looking for a real bargain in the South Shields area then look no further, as this ‘blank canvas’ 2 bed flat which features a spacious kitchen and private yard is one of the cheapest on the market.

The flat is for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent True Homes Estate. On Zoopla, they say: “A modern two bedroom ground floor flat, situated on Eldon Street which offers great access to the town centre and is ideal for anyone needing to commute in and out of South Shields.

“The property has been fully modernised by the current owner, inclusive of new bolier, bathroom suite, kitchen, flooring and fully decorated.

“The internal floor plan comprises:- Entrance hall with two well proportioned bedrooms, there is an attractive lounge to rear. There is a new kitchen with integrated oven/hob and a modern bathroom with electric power shower over.

“Externally the private yard to rear is accessed by single timber gate. The property is to be sold with vacant possession and also offered with the benefit of no chain involved.”

Location: South Eldon Street, South Shields NE33

Price: £75,000

Estate Agent: True Homes Estate

Contact Number: 01916 866415

Undefined: H2

1 . South Eldon Street, South Shields The outside of the property at South Eldon Street, South Shields Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales

2 . South Eldon Street, South Shields The main sitting room at the house, complete with a retro looking fireplace Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales

3 . South Eldon Street, South Shields Another spacious and modern room Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales

4 . South Eldon Street, South Shields The hallway at the property Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales