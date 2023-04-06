News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
1 minute ago Your smart watch can reveal signs of heart failure, study says
13 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon had ‘no prior knowledge’ of husbands arrest
15 hours ago Subway and Cadbury launch Creme egg sandwich for one day only
16 hours ago More than 500 asylum seekers to be housed on barge off coast
16 hours ago Port of Dover to stagger coaches in bid to avoid further Easter delays

For sale in South Shields: 2-bed flat close to city centre is one of the cheapest on the market

Take a look inside this 2-bed ‘blank canvas’ flat that is one of the cheapest on the market and is close to the city centre

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 5th Apr 2023, 14:49 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

If you’re looking for a real bargain in the South Shields area then look no further, as this ‘blank canvas’ 2 bed flat which features a spacious kitchen and private yard is one of the cheapest on the market.

The flat is for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent True Homes Estate. On Zoopla, they say: “A modern two bedroom ground floor flat, situated on Eldon Street which offers great access to the town centre and is ideal for anyone needing to commute in and out of South Shields.

“The property has been fully modernised by the current owner, inclusive of new bolier, bathroom suite, kitchen, flooring and fully decorated.

“The internal floor plan comprises:- Entrance hall with two well proportioned bedrooms, there is an attractive lounge to rear. There is a new kitchen with integrated oven/hob and a modern bathroom with electric power shower over.

“Externally the private yard to rear is accessed by single timber gate. The property is to be sold with vacant possession and also offered with the benefit of no chain involved.”

Location: South Eldon Street, South Shields NE33

Price: £75,000

Estate Agent: True Homes Estate

Contact Number: 01916 866415

Undefined: H2
The outside of the property at South Eldon Street, South Shields

1. South Eldon Street, South Shields

The outside of the property at South Eldon Street, South Shields Photo: Zoopla.co.uk

Photo Sales
The main sitting room at the house, complete with a retro looking fireplace

2. South Eldon Street, South Shields

The main sitting room at the house, complete with a retro looking fireplace Photo: Zoopla.co.uk

Photo Sales
Another spacious and modern room

3. South Eldon Street, South Shields

Another spacious and modern room Photo: Zoopla.co.uk

Photo Sales
The hallway at the property

4. South Eldon Street, South Shields

The hallway at the property Photo: Zoopla.co.uk

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
South ShieldsSalePropertyZoopla