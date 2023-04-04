News you can trust since 1849
For sale in South Shields: 2-bed semi-detached house close to the seaside on the market for bargain price

Take a look inside this modern 2-bed semi-detached house that is close to the seaside and on the market for a bargain price

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 17:13 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

If you’re making your first step onto the housing market in the South Shields area or north east then look no further as this modern 2-bed semi-detached house with a conservatory and within close proximity to the beach is perfect for first time buyers.

The house is for sale on Zoopla, via the estate agent Pattinson. On Zoopla, they say: “Pattinson Estate Agents welcome to the market this two bedroom semi detached home on Mortimer Road, South Shields.

“Ideally located close to local shops, amenities and schools this modern property is just a stones throw away from the seaside and local town centre.

“The property benefits from fantastic transport links to the A19 and A1 and has brilliant services close by, including bus and metro links.

Location: Mortimer Road, South Shields NE34

Price: £195,000

Estate Agent: Pattinson

Contact Number: 01916 862924

The outside of the property at Mortimer Road, South Shields

Straight into this gorgeous modern kitchen, with strategically placed ovens to making cooking a little easier

Pictured here is a nice intimate dining area, with a TV in the background

The main sitting room

