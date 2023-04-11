News you can trust since 1849
For sale in South Shields: 3 bed bargain house with garden and conservatory for sale for just £95,000

Take a look inside this three bed terraced house with a garden and conservatory which is available in South Shields at a bargain price.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 10th Apr 2023, 15:51 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

If you’re looking for a bargain property in South Shields which has some great potential, this could be the house for you. This three–bed terraced house on Sycamore Avenue, South Shields NE34, is listed on Zoopla by estate agents Moody & Co for just £95,000.

The property features a good sized living room and garden and is in an ideal location close to local shops and South Shields town centre. The freehold property is listed as being in council tax band A.

The terraced house is new to the market, being listed on April 5. It is described as a “three bedroom mid terraced house which has been realistically priced.”

The property description on Zoopla reads: “This property offers good value and an internal inspection is well recommended. Whilst it has been priced to be within reach of a first time buyer/single couple it is amply large enough to make a good family home.

“Sycamore Avenue is situated in a popular area, it lies on a regular bus route to the town centre, and local shops may be found at The Nook which is within a short walk.”

Property Summary: 

Price: £95,000

Location: Sycamore Avenue, South Shields NE34

Agent: Moody & Co Estate Agents

Contact number: 0191 427 1414

The property is on Sycamore Avenue, South Shields NE34

Living room in the property

2. Living room

Living room in the property

The property kitchen

3. Kitchen

The property kitchen

Conservatory in the property

4. Conservatory

Conservatory in the property

