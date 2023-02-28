News you can trust since 1849
For sale in South Shields: 3 bed bargain house with large garden and ‘great potential’ for sale for £90,000

Take a look inside this three bed semi-detached house with large garden and amazing potential which is available in South Shields at a bargain price

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
1 hour ago

If you’re looking for a bargain property in South Shields which has some great potential, this could be the house for you. This three-bedroom semi-detached house on Ainsworth Avenue is is listed on Zoopla by estate agents Browns for just £90,000

The property features a good size garden, and living room as well as a tiled bathroom. In an ideal location, the property is close to local shops and South Shields town centre. The freehold property also features a front garden.

The semi-detached house is new to the market, being listed on February 22. It is described as “perfect for investors, first time buyers or someone who loves a project.”

Price: £90,000

Location: Ainsworth Avenue, South Shields, Tyne And Wear

Agent: Browns Letting Agents

Contact number: 0191 455 9617

1. Ainsworth Avenue, South Shields

The property is on Ainsworth Avenue, South Shields

2. Kitchen

The properties kitchen

3. Spacious area

The property has plenty of space

4. Small bathroom

A small bathroom in the property

