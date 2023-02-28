For sale in South Shields: 3 bed bargain house with large garden and ‘great potential’ for sale for £90,000
Take a look inside this three bed semi-detached house with large garden and amazing potential which is available in South Shields at a bargain price
If you’re looking for a bargain property in South Shields which has some great potential, this could be the house for you. This three-bedroom semi-detached house on Ainsworth Avenue is is listed on Zoopla by estate agents Browns for just £90,000
The property features a good size garden, and living room as well as a tiled bathroom. In an ideal location, the property is close to local shops and South Shields town centre. The freehold property also features a front garden.
The semi-detached house is new to the market, being listed on February 22. It is described as “perfect for investors, first time buyers or someone who loves a project.”
Price: £90,000
Location: Ainsworth Avenue, South Shields, Tyne And Wear
Agent: Browns Letting Agents
Contact number: 0191 455 9617