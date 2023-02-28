Take a look inside this three bed semi-detached house with large garden and amazing potential which is available in South Shields at a bargain price

If you’re looking for a bargain property in South Shields which has some great potential, this could be the house for you. This three-bedroom semi-detached house on Ainsworth Avenue is is listed on Zoopla by estate agents Browns for just £90,000

The property features a good size garden, and living room as well as a tiled bathroom. In an ideal location, the property is close to local shops and South Shields town centre. The freehold property also features a front garden.

The semi-detached house is new to the market, being listed on February 22. It is described as “perfect for investors, first time buyers or someone who loves a project.”

Price: £90,000

Location: Ainsworth Avenue, South Shields, Tyne And Wear

Agent: Browns Letting Agents

Contact number: 0191 455 9617

1 . Ainsworth Avenue, South Shields The property is on Ainsworth Avenue, South Shields Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen The properties kitchen Photo Sales

3 . Spacious area The property has plenty of space Photo Sales

4 . Small bathroom A small bathroom in the property Photo Sales