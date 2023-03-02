Take a look inside this three bed terraced house with large kitchen and conservatory which is available in South Shields for a bargain price

If you’re looking for a bargain property in South Shields which has some great potential, this could be the house for you. This three-bed terraced house in Raleigh Close , South Shields, is available for £120,000.

The property features a good size garden, kitchen and conservatory as well as a spacious living room. In an ideal location, the property is close to local shops and South Shields town centre.

The property is listed on Zoopla by Colin Lilley . As well as three bedrooms, the property features a rear garden, garage and modern, tiled bathroom. The freehold property also features built in wardrobes and is listed as being in the council tax band B.

The terraced house was first listed in July 2022 and last sold in 2019. The property also has no onward chain.

Property Summary:

Price: £120,000

Location: Raleigh Close, South Shields NE33

Agent: Colin Lilley Estate Agents

Contact number: 0191 456 9499

1 . Raleigh Close, South Shields NE33 The property is on Raleigh Close, South Shields Photo Sales

2 . Living room The living room in the property Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen A spacious kitchen Photo Sales

4 . Conservatory A modern conservatory Photo Sales