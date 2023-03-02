For sale in South Shields: 3 bed house with large kitchen and conservatory on the market for just £120,000
Take a look inside this three bed terraced house with large kitchen and conservatory which is available in South Shields for a bargain price
If you’re looking for a bargain property in South Shields which has some great potential, this could be the house for you. This three-bed terraced house in Raleigh Close, South Shields, is available for £120,000.
The property features a good size garden, kitchen and conservatory as well as a spacious living room. In an ideal location, the property is close to local shops and South Shields town centre.
The property is listed on Zoopla by Colin Lilley. As well as three bedrooms, the property features a rear garden, garage and modern, tiled bathroom. The freehold property also features built in wardrobes and is listed as being in the council tax band B.
The terraced house was first listed in July 2022 and last sold in 2019. The property also has no onward chain.
Property Summary:
Price: £120,000
Location: Raleigh Close, South Shields NE33
Agent: Colin Lilley Estate Agents
Contact number: 0191 456 9499