For sale in South Shields: 3 bed house with large garden and modern kitchen on the market for £190,000

Take a look inside this three bed semi-detached house with a large kitchen and garden ideal for first time buyers in South Shields.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 13th Mar 2023, 16:12 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 09:53 GMT

If you’re a first time buyer looking for a property in South Shields which has some great potential, this could be the house for you. This three-bedroom semi-detached house on Harton House Road, South Shields, is available for £190,000.

The property features a large size garden, kitchen and bathroom as well as a spacious living room. In an ideal location, the property is close to local shops and South Shields town centre.

The property is listed on Zoopla by Chase Holmes Estate Agents. Its description reads: “Located only a short drive from the coast, making it the perfect place for walks on the golden sands on a warm summer evening. Also positioned a close distance from Harton School. Comprising a beautifully decorated lounge, a large, bright extended kitchen, bathroom, two double bedrooms and one single and a shower room! Externally you have gardens to the front and rear, with off street parking. This home is extremely cosy and welcoming and perfect for first time buyers.”

The property tenure is a leasehold, with the length of the leasehold lasting 999 years. It has a ground rent of £2 per year and is listed as being in council tax band B.

The semi-detached house was first listed on Zoopla by Chase Holmes Estate Agents on March 9. It was last sold in 2007.

Property Summary: 

Price: £190,000

Location: Harton House Road, South Shields NE34

Agent: Chase Holmes Estate Agents

Contact number: 0191 424 5555

1. Harton House Road, South Shields

The property living room

2. Living room

A cosy living room space

3. Living room

The stairway and living room enterance

4. Stairway

