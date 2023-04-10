News you can trust since 1849
For sale in South Shields: 3-bedroom family home with big garden, conservatory & summer house on the market

Take a look inside this stunning three bedroom house in South Shields that has a huge garden and big conservatory

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 9th Apr 2023, 16:06 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

The South Shields area is home to a lot of pricey and sought after homes. This is one of them, and the three-bed semi-detached in question boasts a stunning garden as well as a large conservatory and a summer house.

The house is for sale on Zoopla, via the estate agent Chase Holmes. On Zoopla, they say: “Chase Holmes are delighted to bring to the market, this large family home offered with no upward chain! Located on the sought after King George Road, close to local bus routes, shops and amenities.

“On entering the property is an entrance hallway, lounge, dining room, conservatory, kitchen, ground floor WC and utility room. To the first floor are three bedrooms and family bathroom with a four piece suite.

“Externally to the front is a lawned garden and block paved driveway for two cars leading to a very large garage with electrics. To the rear lies a lawned garden with summerhouse and water feature. This home is not to be overlooked!”

Location: King George Road, South Shields NE34

Price: £350,000

Estate Agent: Chase Holmes

Contact Number: 01916 866605

The outside of the house at King George Road, South Shields

1. King George Road, South Shields

The outside of the house at King George Road, South Shields

The main sitting area at the property

2. King George Road, South Shields

The main sitting area at the property

The gorgeous garden at the property

3. King George Road, South Shields

The gorgeous garden at the property

A huge conservatory is also available - perfect for use all year

4. King George Road, South Shields

A huge conservatory is also available - perfect for use all year

