Take a look inside this stunning three bedroom house in South Shields that has a huge garden and big conservatory

The South Shields area is home to a lot of pricey and sought after homes. This is one of them, and the three-bed semi-detached in question boasts a stunning garden as well as a large conservatory and a summer house.

The house is for sale on Zoopla, via the estate agent Chase Holmes. On Zoopla, they say: “Chase Holmes are delighted to bring to the market, this large family home offered with no upward chain! Located on the sought after King George Road, close to local bus routes, shops and amenities.

“On entering the property is an entrance hallway, lounge, dining room, conservatory, kitchen, ground floor WC and utility room. To the first floor are three bedrooms and family bathroom with a four piece suite.

“Externally to the front is a lawned garden and block paved driveway for two cars leading to a very large garage with electrics. To the rear lies a lawned garden with summerhouse and water feature. This home is not to be overlooked!”

Location: King George Road, South Shields NE34

Price: £350,000

Estate Agent: Chase Holmes

Contact Number: 01916 866605

