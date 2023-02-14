Take a look inside this three bed semi-detached house with beautiful garden and conservatory which is available in South Shields for a bargain price.

If you’re looking for a bargain property in South Shields which has some great potential, this could be the house for you. This three-bedroom semi-detached house in Whiteleas Way, South Shields could be ideal for first time buyers.

The property features a good size garden and conservatory as well as an open plan lounge and modern kitchen/diner. In an ideal location, the property is close to local shops and South Shields town centre.

The property is listed on Zoopla by Browns Letting Agent for just £149,995. As well as three bedrooms, the property features a front and rear garden and modern, tiled bathroom. The freehold property also features a porch offering plenty of storage space and is listed as being in the council tax band A.

The semi-detached house was first listed on January 24 and last sold in 2004. For those in need of extra storage space, the loft is also fully boarded.

Property Summary:

Price: £149,995

Location: Whiteleas Way, South Shields, NE34

Agent: Browns Letting Agents

Contact number: 0191 455 9617

1 . The rear garden in the property Beautiful garden Photo Sales

2 . The property living room Photo Sales

3 . The property boasts a spacious living room Spacious living room Photo Sales

4 . The kitchen in the property Kitchen Photo Sales