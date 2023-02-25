Take a look inside this hair product business that supplies many barbers, hair salons and more in the North East on the market for £60,000

If you’re looking for a new business venture or a solid investment, look no further than this business is up for sale in South Shields for just £60,000.

The property is for sale on Zoopla, via the estate agent Pattinson. On Zoopla, they say “The subject premises is a ground floor retail unit located in South Shields.

“The business is very well known and is a supplier for local barbers, hair and beauty salons throughout the North East, with potential to grow the business further with the addition of online sales and marketing.

“The subject property is well located along New Green Street. This property is located within easy reach of local amenities, transport links and schools.

“The subject property is located approximately one mile from South Shields town centre and approximately 11 miles from Newcastle city centre.”

Price: £60,000

Location: New Green Street, South Shields NE33

Estate Agent: Pattinson

Contact Number: 0191 686 1492

