For sale in South Shields: Chance to own a successful hotel with stunning views on the market for £490k

Take a look inside this stunning hotel/guest house that is up for sale for £489,999 in South Shields that has stunning views and boasts 13 rooms

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
44 minutes ago

If you’re looking for a new business venture in South Shields then look no further as this stunning guest house/hotel with great views is on the market for £489,999.

The property boasts 13 rooms with bookings running into the following years and, according to Zoopla, has a high amount of regular and repeat trade.

It is situated in the coastal town of South Shields and is a successful hotel, with many people staying for the fantastic views surely a factor in their success.

The hotel/guest house is available to view on Zoopla, through the estate agent Meridian Business.

Price: £489,999

Location: Ocean Road, South Shields

Estate Agent: Meridian Business

Number: 01204 911870

Outside of the hotel/guest house at Ocean Road, South Shields

1. Ocean Road, South Shields

Outside of the hotel/guest house at Ocean Road, South Shields

Photo: Zoopla.co.uk

A view of one of the rooms available at the hotel

2. Ocean Road, South Shields

A view of one of the rooms available at the hotel

Photo: Zoopla.co.uk

Another angle of the rooms available at the hotel/guest house

3. Ocean Road, South Shields

Another angle of the rooms available at the hotel/guest house

Photo: Zoopla.co.uk

Another room at the hotel/guest house showcasing a different layout

4. Ocean Road, South Shields

Another room at the hotel/guest house showcasing a different layout

Photo: Zoopla.co.uk

