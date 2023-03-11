For sale in South Shields: Chance to own a successful hotel with stunning views on the market for £490k
Take a look inside this stunning hotel/guest house that is up for sale for £489,999 in South Shields that has stunning views and boasts 13 rooms
If you’re looking for a new business venture in South Shields then look no further as this stunning guest house/hotel with great views is on the market for £489,999.
The property boasts 13 rooms with bookings running into the following years and, according to Zoopla, has a high amount of regular and repeat trade.
It is situated in the coastal town of South Shields and is a successful hotel, with many people staying for the fantastic views surely a factor in their success.
The hotel/guest house is available to view on Zoopla, through the estate agent Meridian Business.
Price: £489,999
Location: Ocean Road, South Shields
Estate Agent: Meridian Business
Number: 01204 911870