Take a look inside one of the nicest properties on the market in South Shields. This property is on the market for £450,000 and features five bedrooms as well as a huge garden.

The house is for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent Colin Lilley. On Zoopla, they say “Situated on the corner of Holmfield Avenue and King George Road, an impressive and extended semi-detached that has been upgraded and renovated to offer contemporary style living.

“On offer are four generous first floor bedrooms served by a family bathroom with slipper style bath and walk in wet area. To the ground floor is an additional bedroom, ideal for a teenager or elderly parent, kitchen diner and an open plan lounge to a dining room. The front West aspect has decking and gardens, whilst gates lead to the rear enclosed drive parking and decked garden area

“Access is via double gates and a courtesy gate which lead to the rear drive. There is an entrance porch with composite front door that opens to the main hall of the home. A well fitted cloakroom is off the hall and there is a large walk in storage cupboard along with access to the rooms including the fifth bedroom or additional reception room.

“The kitchen diner has bifold doors to the rear decking. There is a further private lounge opening to a dining room with French doors to the front garden. The first floor has a landing and hall with access to four generous bedrooms, all with fitted wardrobes and the family bathroom which has a wet area, twin wash basins and a slipper style bath with waterfall shower tap. An all round stunning home in a great location.”

Price: £450,000

Location: Holmfield Avenue, South Shields NE34

Estate Agent: Colin Lilley

Contact Number: 01916 869648

Holmfield Avenue, South Shields The outside of the property at Holmfield Avenue, South Shields

Holmfield Avenue, South Shields The main room has plenty of sitting room with plenty of space left, largely due to the TV being mounted on the wall

Holmfield Avenue, South Shields Another sitting area, with a dining area just behind

Holmfield Avenue, South Shields A first look at this stunning kitchen, which grants easy access to the garden and has a huge and modern worktop