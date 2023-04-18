News you can trust since 1849
For sale in South Shields: Modern 2 bed flat in highly sought after area is perfect for first time buyers

The flat is very modern throughout, and is a dream for any first time buyer - and is situated in a highly sought after area

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 17th Apr 2023, 17:11 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

If you’re looking to make your first steps on the property ladder in and around the South Shields then look no further as this very modern property situated in a sought after is on the market for a bargain price.

The property is for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent Pattinson. On Zoopla, they say: “We are delighted to offer to the market this stunning two bedroom, lower flat on the highly sought after Mowbray Road, Westoe.

“Benefiting from gas central heating and double glazing, the property is beautifully presented and stands a credit to the current owner. Comprising briefly:- Composite door to the entrance hallway with doors to the lounge, bedroom one and bedroom two.

“The kitchen leads open plan from the lounge and in turn to the rear lobby and bathroom. Externally, a private south facing yard lies to the rear with raised beds while to the front and a block paved driveway provides off street parking.”

Price: £135,000

Location: Mowbray Road, South Shields NE33

Estate Agent: Pattinson

Contact Number: 01916 866206

The outside of the property at Mowbray Road, South Shields

The outside of the property at Mowbray Road, South Shields

The main sitting room, with the exposed brick giving it a more modern feel

The main sitting room, with the exposed brick giving it a more modern feel

A modern dining area leading in to the kitchen

A modern dining area leading in to the kitchen

A closer look at the retro fireplace

A closer look at the retro fireplace

