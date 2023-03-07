News you can trust since 1849
For sale in South Shields: Modern 2-bed semi-detached house with big garden on the market for around £140,000

Take a look inside this modern two-bedroom semi-detached house with a decent sized garden with good potential on the market for £140,000

By Daniel Mcneil
2 minutes ago

If you’re looking to make your first step on the property ladder, then look no further than this modern, two-bedroom semi detached house that is perfect for first time buyers.

The property is for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent Pattinson. On Zoopla, they say: “We are delighted to offer to the market this extended, semi detached property on the sought after Colman Avenue, Simonside.

“Benefiting from gas central heating and double glazing, the property has the added benefit of a refitted kitchen and bathroom.

“Offered for sale with no upper chain, the property comprises briefly: - Upvc door to the entrance hallway with door to the dining room and stairs to the first floor landing.

“Double doors lead from the dining room to the lounge with door to the refitted kitchen. To the first floor landing lie bedroom one and bedroom two with a double room sized study and family bathroom, with separate W.C.

“Externally, an enclosed garden lies to the rear with gardens and driveway to the front.”

Price: Around £140,000

Location: Colman Avenue, South Shields NE34

Estate Agent: Pattinson

Contact Number: 01916 868898

The first look at the kitchen which is very modern in its appearance

Another look at the kitchen, with lovely worktops and strategically placed ovens for easier cooking

Another image of the nice kitchen

A first look at the main room at the property, with a lovely spot above the fireplace to mount the TV, if you wish

