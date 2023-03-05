Take a look inside this stunning seven-bedroom property in Westoe Village, South Shields, complete with a jacuzzi bath, conservatory and five bathrooms.

This amazing property in Westoe Village is on the market for an eye-watering £1,150,000, but there’s plenty on offer for your money.

The house is listed for sale on Zoopla by estate agent Colin Lilley . It’s described as an “one of the most impressive and private dwellings hidden away in the prestigious Westoe Village area of South Shields.

Built circa 1885 and formerly Tivoli Villa, it has been in the same family for a number of years and has been sub-divided internally to provide two impressive properties over the three floors with garaging for 8 cars and ample parking with secure gated access from Horsley Hill Road.

The property is an impressive 4,500 sq ft and has five bathrooms, five reception rooms and a conservatory entrance. It was first listed on February 25 and could make the perfect dream home, if you can afford it.

Property Summary

Location: Westoe Village, South Shields NE33

Price: £1,150,000

Agent: Colin Lilley

Contact: 0191 456 9499

