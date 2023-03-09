Take a look inside this modern and spacious three-bedroom flat that it was one of the cheapest on the market in South Shields

When a spacious, three bedroom flat is on the market for under £70,000, it won’t be there for long. This flat has a lot of potential, and you won’t need to break the bank.

The house is for sale on Zoopla, via Browns Letting Agents. On Zoopla, they say: “For sale: A three-bedroom home, close to local shops and amenities. This well-priced property would be perfect for a first-time buyer or family.

“The property is located in a within easy reach of public transport links, shops.

“The interior of the home has been well maintained and features a modern kitchen and bathroom. The bedrooms are all a good size Two large and one single”

“This would be an ideal home for someone who wants to be close to local amenities and wants easy access to transport links. So, if you're looking for your first home then don't miss out on this one!”

Location: Western Approach, South Shields

Price: £69,995

Agent: Browns Letting Agent

Contact Number: 01916 866931

1 . Western Approach, South Shields The outside of the property at Western Approach, South Shields Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales

2 . Western Approach, South Shields The main sitting room, with still an awful amount of room left despite a sofa and large TV Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales

3 . Western Approach, South Shields The other angle from the main room, showcasing the amount of room left Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales

4 . Western Approach, South Shields The main room at the property Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales