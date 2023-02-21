Take a look inside this spacious and modern three bedroom semi-detached house with a huge garden that’s perfect for first time buyers

If you’re looking for your first steps on the property ladder then look no further, as this spacious and modern semi-detached house with a huge garden is great for first time buyers.

The house also boasts central heating, a spacious driveway three double bedrooms and a south facing garden. It is also within close proximity to two primary schools.

The house is for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent Purple Bricks. On Zoopla, they say “Providing an ideal family home is this beautifully presented three double bedroom semi detached house. Being offered with an enclosed south facing garden, generous utility space and driveway parking this property is sure to appeal.

“The property comprises; entrance hallway, spacious lounge, dining room, well equipped kitchen and utility room. To the first floor there are three double bedrooms and a modern family bathroom.

“Within walking distance of the coast as well as the shops and amenities of Prince Edward road including bus routes and schools. The property is also well placed for transport links giving access to Newcastle, Gateshead and Sunderland.”

Price: £175,000

Location: Thornholme Avenue, South Shields NE34

Estate Agent: Purple Bricks

Contact Number: 02475 117795

1 . Thornholme Avenue, South Shields The outside of the property at Thornholme Avenue, South Shields Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales

2 . Thornholme Avenue, South Shields The main sitting room of the house, with a double sofa and modern carpet Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales

3 . Thornholme Avenue, South Shields Another view of the main room, that leads into a dining area Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales

4 . Thornholme Avenue, South Shields The view of the main room from the dining area, showcasing how spacious it is Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales