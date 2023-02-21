For sale in South Shields: Spacious 3-bed semi-detached house with huge garden on market for £175,000
Take a look inside this spacious and modern three bedroom semi-detached house with a huge garden that’s perfect for first time buyers
If you’re looking for your first steps on the property ladder then look no further, as this spacious and modern semi-detached house with a huge garden is great for first time buyers.
The house also boasts central heating, a spacious driveway three double bedrooms and a south facing garden. It is also within close proximity to two primary schools.
The house is for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent Purple Bricks. On Zoopla, they say “Providing an ideal family home is this beautifully presented three double bedroom semi detached house. Being offered with an enclosed south facing garden, generous utility space and driveway parking this property is sure to appeal.
“The property comprises; entrance hallway, spacious lounge, dining room, well equipped kitchen and utility room. To the first floor there are three double bedrooms and a modern family bathroom.
“Within walking distance of the coast as well as the shops and amenities of Prince Edward road including bus routes and schools. The property is also well placed for transport links giving access to Newcastle, Gateshead and Sunderland.”
Price: £175,000
Location: Thornholme Avenue, South Shields NE34
Estate Agent: Purple Bricks
Contact Number: 02475 117795