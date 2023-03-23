News you can trust since 1849
For sale in South Shields: Spacious 2 bed flat with modern kitchen is on the market for a bargain price

Take a look inside this spacious flat with modern kitchen and a private enclosed yard that is on the market for a bargain price

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 14:12 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT

If you’re looking for a property in South Shields that is on the cheaper side then look no further as this ground floor two-bedroom flat is one of the cheapest on the market.

The flat is for sale on Zoopla, via the estate agent Purple Bricks. On Zoopla, they say: “Providing an ideal first time buy or investment opportunity is this spacious two double bedroom ground floor flat. Being offered with two double bedrooms and a private enclosed yard this property is sure to appeal.

“The property comprises; entrance hallway, lounge, two double bedrooms, well equipped kitchen and modern bathroom.

“Within walking distance to local shops and amenities as well as bus routes and Metro links and access to the sea front. The property is also well placed for transport links leading to Newcastle, Gateshead and Sunderland making it perfect for commuters.”

Price: Offers over £75,000

Location: Beethoven Street, South Shields NE33

Estate Agent: Purple Bricks

Contact Number: 02475 111016

The outside of the property at Beethoven Street, South Shields

1. Beethoven Street, South Shields NE33

The outside of the property at Beethoven Street, South Shields Photo: Zoopla.co.uk

The main sitting room at the property

2. Beethoven Street, South Shields

The main sitting room at the property Photo: Zoopla.co.uk

Another view of the main room, with easy access outdoors, good for the summer months

3. Beethoven Street, South Shields

Another view of the main room, with easy access outdoors, good for the summer months Photo: Zoopla.co.uk

One of two bedrooms at the property

4. Beethoven Street, South Shields

One of two bedrooms at the property Photo: Zoopla.co.uk

