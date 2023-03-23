Take a look inside this spacious flat with modern kitchen and a private enclosed yard that is on the market for a bargain price

If you’re looking for a property in South Shields that is on the cheaper side then look no further as this ground floor two-bedroom flat is one of the cheapest on the market.

The flat is for sale on Zoopla, via the estate agent Purple Bricks. On Zoopla, they say: “Providing an ideal first time buy or investment opportunity is this spacious two double bedroom ground floor flat. Being offered with two double bedrooms and a private enclosed yard this property is sure to appeal.

“The property comprises; entrance hallway, lounge, two double bedrooms, well equipped kitchen and modern bathroom.

“Within walking distance to local shops and amenities as well as bus routes and Metro links and access to the sea front. The property is also well placed for transport links leading to Newcastle, Gateshead and Sunderland making it perfect for commuters.”

Price: Offers over £75,000

Location: Beethoven Street, South Shields NE33

Estate Agent: Purple Bricks

Contact Number: 02475 111016

1 . Beethoven Street, South Shields NE33 The outside of the property at Beethoven Street, South Shields Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales

2 . Beethoven Street, South Shields The main sitting room at the property Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales

3 . Beethoven Street, South Shields Another view of the main room, with easy access outdoors, good for the summer months Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales

4 . Beethoven Street, South Shields One of two bedrooms at the property Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales