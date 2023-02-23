Take a look inside this spacious two-bedroom flat on the market for just £56,000

When a property is on the market for just £56,000, it’s hard to turn it down. It can be made even harder when this property is a spacious, two bedroom flat that needs little to no work doing to it.

The property, which also boasts fire surround with gas fire, laminate floor in most areas of the property is a short distance from two schools, so a perfect area to put down some roots.

The property is for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent Colin Lilley. On Zoopla, they say “Situated in this popular central location, well placed for both town centre and coast, a two bedroom lower flat with leasehold tenure of only 62 years remaining with this fact reflected in the asking price to attract investors or cash purchasers.

“The home comes with gas central heating, double glazed windows and has a lounge, kitchen and a shower room. Outside is a shared yard area. No Onward Chain, viewing essential.”

The property also has an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) of C. A is the best, and G is the worst. An EPC also includes information on what the energy efficiency rating could be if you made the recommended improvements and highlights cost effective ways to achieve a better rating.

Price: £56,000

Location: Pollard Street, South Shields NE33

Estate Agent: Colin Lilley

Contact Number: 01916 861639

1 . Pollard Street, South Shields The outside of the property at Pollard Street, South Shields Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales

2 . Pollard Street, South Shields The main room of the two-bedroom property, showcasing a large area with laminate flooring and an elegant fireplace Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales

3 . Pollard Street, South Shields The first look at the kitchen in the property, with great storage space available Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales

4 . Pollard Street, South Shields This shower room features a very generous sized shower and good storage space with a double cabinet Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales