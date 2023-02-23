For sale in South Shields: Spacious two-bedroom flat one of the cheapest on the market available for £56,000
Take a look inside this spacious two-bedroom flat on the market for just £56,000
When a property is on the market for just £56,000, it’s hard to turn it down. It can be made even harder when this property is a spacious, two bedroom flat that needs little to no work doing to it.
The property, which also boasts fire surround with gas fire, laminate floor in most areas of the property is a short distance from two schools, so a perfect area to put down some roots.
The property is for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent Colin Lilley. On Zoopla, they say “Situated in this popular central location, well placed for both town centre and coast, a two bedroom lower flat with leasehold tenure of only 62 years remaining with this fact reflected in the asking price to attract investors or cash purchasers.
“The home comes with gas central heating, double glazed windows and has a lounge, kitchen and a shower room. Outside is a shared yard area. No Onward Chain, viewing essential.”
The property also has an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) of C. A is the best, and G is the worst. An EPC also includes information on what the energy efficiency rating could be if you made the recommended improvements and highlights cost effective ways to achieve a better rating.
Price: £56,000
Location: Pollard Street, South Shields NE33
Estate Agent: Colin Lilley
Contact Number: 01916 861639