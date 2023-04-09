For sale in South Shields: Stunning 4-bed detached house with modern kitchen and large garden on the market
Take a look inside this stunning dream property that’s for sale in South Shields complete with large garden and a modern kitchen
If you have just over half a million to your name, then this stunning property complete with a large garden and modern kitchen located in South Shields could be yours.
The house is for sale on Zoopla, via estate agent Chase Holmes. On Zoopla, they say: “We are delighted to welcome this wonderfully warm and inviting detached home to the market! This home has been lovingly upgraded by the current owners, boasting a charming blend of victorian and modern styles.
“Located close to Harton Village, and The Nook, presenting great shops, restaurants, pubs and more. Including bus routes to South Shields town centre and Sunderland. This home boasts two beautiful, spacous reception rooms, a stunning kitchen/diner with an island and a unique dining area.
“Also boasting a stunning bathroom and three great size bedrooms, with the fourth being used as a dressing room. A hallway and downstairs WC complete this lovely home.
“Externally, you have a large rear garden, with built in outside seating area and childrens play area. To the front you have an admirable exterior with driveway parking for up to four cars, leading to the double garage! This home is perfect for families and won't be around for long!
Location: Sunderland Road, South Shields NE34
Price: £575,000
Estate Agent: Chase Holmes
Contact Number: 01916 865779