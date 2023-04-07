Zoopla describes this property as ‘modern family living at its finest’ - and it comes complete with a large garden, modern detailing, open plan kitchen and more

If you have just over half a million pounds spare, then this stunning five-bedroom semi-detached family home, situated in a sought after area, that is on the market in South Shields, could be yours.

The house also has a large back garden allowing you to instantly put your mark on the home, adding things such as a hot tub, BBQ and much more.

The house is for sale on Zoopla, via the estate agent Hunters. On Zoopla , they say: “Family homes of this standard are a rarity in today’s market and we would advise early viewing to avoid disappointment.

“An outstanding family home in a sought after area. Nestled between Cleadon and South Shields, with easy access to a host of local amenities and transport links. From the moment you walk into this property, the attention to detail is evident. Quality finishes throughout, elegant design and decor that cannot fail to impress.

“Extended to the side and with a loft conversion, there is an abundance of space which can be utilised in a variety of ways. There is even the option to use the ground floor extension as an annexe with its own access.

“The centrepiece of the home is the outstanding open plan kitchen, living and dining area which stretches across the rear, opening onto the South facing garden. It’s modern family living at its finest.”

Location: Sunnirise, South Shields NE34

Price: £550,000

Estate Agent: Hunters

Contact Number: 01917 236017

Sunnirise, South Shields The outside of the property at Sunnirise, South Shields

Sunnirise, South Shields A gorgeous kitchen with great views outside

Sunnirise, South Shields Another view of the open plan kitchen

Sunnirise, South Shields A cosy sitting area - a great location on a warm day