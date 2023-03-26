News you can trust since 1849
For sale in South Shields: Stunning three-bedroom property with luxurious garden on the market for £399,950

Take a look inside this three-bedroom house located in an ‘enviable’ part of South Shields complete with a stunning garden

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 24th Mar 2023, 16:32 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2023, 06:00 BST

If you have just under £400,000 to spare then this stunning three-bedroom property located in what is described as an ‘enviable’ part of South Shields could be yours.

The property is for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent Susan Spokes Real Estate. On Zoopla, they say: “Situated in one of the most enviable parts of South Shields this semi detached family sized home oozes opportunity. For those looking for some something a little unique and with location high on your list of must haves, this deceptively spacious home welcomes you to view.

“This wonderful home has so many great features; there is a fabulous open plan lounge, diner and kitchen which lend to views over the south facing garden, a handy utility room, ground floor cloaks room and a second reception room situated with a front facing aspect. Every bedroom is a double and there are three, all with a south facing outlook, two bathrooms and additionally there is access to a boarded loft with electrical supply offering a great storage space or subject to planning the opportunity to convert.

“Externally there is a drive with room to accommodate multiple cars and in addition there is the spacious garage. The rear garden has a generous patio and the garden has been lovingly maintained for all to enjoy that south facing aspect.

“Glenhurst Grove is a pretty cul-de-sac that is nestled in the heart of Harton Village. St Peters is the local parish church and there are many quaint shops and places to dine in the surrounding area. The wonderful coastline is a short drive and the bus routes and commuter routes are within reach. There are highly rated schools and nurseries close by and the community spirit here is warming.”

Price: £399,950

Location: Glenhurst Grove, South Shields NE34

Estate Agent: Susan Spokes Real Estate

Contact Number: 01917 231523

The outside of the property at Glenhurst Grove, South Shields

The outside of the property at Glenhurst Grove, South Shields Photo: Zoopla.co.uk

Straight away we have a look at the huge back garden that looks luxurious

Straight away we have a look at the huge back garden that looks luxurious Photo: Zoopla.co.uk

What appears to be the main sitting room is pictured here

What appears to be the main sitting room is pictured here Photo: Zoopla.co.uk

Another view of this room, complete with a vintage fireplace

Another view of this room, complete with a vintage fireplace Photo: Zoopla.co.uk

