Take a look inside this stunning two-bed semi-detached house that’s on the market which is perfect for first time buyers

If you’re looking to make your first step on the property ladder, then look no further as this gorgeous two-bed semi-detached house that’s on the market is perfect for first-time buyers.

The property is for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent Pattinson. On Zoopla, they say: “Pattinson Estate Agents welcome this spacious two bedroom (reconfigured Three Bedrooms) Semi Detached Family home located on the popular Winskell Road, South Shields.

“Ideally located for an array of schools, walking distance to local amenities and excellent local transport and Metro links direct to South Shields Town Centre, Newcastle and Sunderland City Centre. Road links to A1, A19 to the South and the Tyne Tunnel to much of the North East.

“This property benefits from spacious living throughout, the upper floor has been reconfigured to provide an extra Third Bedroom. Externally there is Off Street Parking leading to entrance and Garage which leads to the Private Enclosed Side garden and to the Low Maintenance garden to the rear. Located in a prime corner position with ample grounds this property would benefit from a side extension.”

Price: £145,000

Location: Winskell Road, South Shields NE34

Estate Agent: Pattinson

Contact Number: 01916 868315

